Reliance Jio to continue offering free voice calling, but might charge for data after March 31

Reliance Jio has been a sensation in the Indian telecom network as it changed the fortunes of Indian telecom sector. The company's free 4G offerings will expire on March 31, 2017. However, it now looks like there will be another extension for the free services.

According to a report coming from the Economic Times, Jio is in talks to extend their free 4G offerings beyond March 31, but they are not completely free as they are available now. Yes, Reliance Jio Infocomm will charge a little for data but will continue to offer free voice calls.

The report also cites that Jio will introduce a new tariff plan, which will be valid until June 30. And, every Jio subscriber should recharge with that plan to enjoy free services for another three months. Also, the tariff plan is expected to be priced at Rs. 100.

Jio is offering complete free 4G services from the last four months for all the subscribers and will be now looking to generate some revenue.

As everyone might be aware of the fact that Jio recently bagged 72.5 million subscribers in just three months after its arrival and it is the quickest to reach the milestone.

This new rumor regarding Jio might be true as every other telecom operator in the country is approaching TRAI regarding Jio's free offerings, and as a result, the company might look at charging a minimal fee from the customers.