Reliance Jio 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' effect: All telecom players launch new plans

As we all know that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has recently launched its new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer which is giving 1GB data per day at 4G speed for 84 days for Rs. 309 it means 84GB.

The first plan starts with Rs. 309 in which company is providing unlimited SMS, calling and data for three months on the first recharge.

The firm also announced a Rs. 509 unlimited plan for customers with high data usage - offering unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB a day at 4G speeds) for three months on the first recharge.

Jio says, "Considering the special benefits that are available to Jio Prime members, customers who were unable to subscribe to Jio Prime for any reason can continue to do so by paying Rs. 408 or Rs. 608 to avail these benefits."

Meanwhile, Jio has emerged as the second most trusted brand followed by Vodafone, Idea, and BSNL, according to a Brand Trust Survey 2017.

Here are the aggressive plans and offers by other telecom players

Bharti Airtel

With an aim to counter Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has extended its free extra 10 GB data offer for postpaid users.

The offer was initially available for postpaid subscribers until April 13, 2017, but now it has been extended until April 30, 2017. Users who became part of Airtel 4G network before February 28 were eligible to get the benefits under Data Surprise Offer.

Yesterday, we have reported that Airtel is also planning to launch six new plans from Rs. 244 to Rs. 1,198.

GizBot had mentioned about the two offerings by the company recently and rest four plans start from Rs. 498, Rs. 648, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,198.

According to the report by TelecomTalk, all these plans will offer unlimited calls to all networks in the country even on roaming. But the company is offering different data with each pack like users will get 1.25GB at Rs 498, 1.5 GB at Rs. 648, 2GB at Rs. 899 and 4G data by paying Rs. 1,198 plan users will get 2.5GB data per day for ten weeks.

Vodafone

Country's second largest telecom service provider, Vodafone has introduced its new plan at Rs. 352 in which users will getting 1GB data per day along with free Local+STD calls for 56 days (28 days x 2). However, the company is not offering free SMS in this pack.

Idea

Aditya Birla Group-led Idea Cellular is also planning to come up with two new plans of Rs. 297 and Rs. 497 for segmented users.

Both the new plans will offer unlimited Idea local and STD along with 1GB of 4G data for 70 days. But users will additional benefit like unlimited calls to any network if they opt for the higher one.

BSNL

State-run telecom operator has also launched its new plan, an unlimited Broadband plan 'Experience Unlimited BB 249' at 2Mbps speed with 10GB per day data.

Under this plan, customers can download "10GB per day" data by paying monthly charges of Rs. 249 only. In addition to this data download, customers can also make unlimited free calls to any network between 9 PM to 7 AM and on all Sundays without any additional charges.

The company has also announced 1GB of free data to all smartphone users who are using BSNL connection but are not using its internet services and to counter Jio, the State-run telco has announced a new tariff plan in which it is offering 2GB data per day at Rs. 339.

MTNL

Another State- run telecom operator joined the bandwagon recently by launching 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls within MTNL network at a price of Rs. 319.

On its 31st anniversary, MTNL announces new plans from April 1, 2017, that offers 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within MTNL network for Rs. 319 for Delhi and Mumbai mobile customers.