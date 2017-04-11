Reliance Jio introduces Dhan Dhana Dhan offer priced from Rs. 309

Yesterday, the official Reliance Jio website tipped that the service provider is all set to introduce new tariff plans soon as it had to withdraw the Summer Surprise offer. The telco seems to have introduced a new offer.

Reliance Jio has introduced two new plans that offer 1GB and 2GB data per day. For those users of Jio who have already become the Jio Prime members, the 1GB per day plan will cost Rs. 309. The validity for the same will be 84 days (28 days x 3) and will bundle unlimited calls too. The same plan will cost Rs. 349 for the non-Jio Prime members. The new users opting for Jio will have to pay Rs. 408 for this plan and the charge includes the Prime membership worth Rs. 99.

Also read: Jio to introduce new offers soon

When it comes to the other plan that offers 2GB data per day, Prime users have to spend Rs. 509 for 84 days (28 days x 3). This plan also bundles unlimited calls and wil cost Rs. 549 for the non-Jio Prime members. The new users opting for this plan of Jio will have to pay Rs. 608 (Rs. 509 + Rs. 99 for Prime membership).

Also read: Jio cancels Summer Surprise offer; You can still enjoy free services

Jio has named this new offer as Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plan. These plans seem to be similar to the Summer Surprise offer. Similar to the previous plans, after the daily data limit is used, the speed will reduce to 128 kbps. Those users who have already opted for the Summer Surprise offer by recharging above Rs. 303 will get one more month of additional validity along with the new plans.