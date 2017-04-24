Is Reliance Jio launching the Jio DTH today? Watch the live stream

Reliance Jio is the recent buzz all over India for different things. Lately, the company is in the headlines for the alleged Jio DTH service that is likely to be free for up to six months.

Today, Reliance Jio is expected to host an event at 6:30 PM and the company will also live stream the event on its official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter handles at the same time. There is a speculation that the eagerly awaited Jio DTH service could be launched at this event today. If this happens to be true, there will be a great revolution in the Indian DTH market space just as the one that took place in the 4G arena since September 2016.

The Reliance Jio DTH is believed to be cheaper than the other DTH services in the market. The plans are said to be offered starting from Rs. 100 while the competitors are offering plans starting from Rs. 300. Also, the Jio DTH is said to be free for up to six months similar to the Welcome Offer of Jio 4G service.

Do take a look at the live stream to catch the action from Reliance Jio live. Below is the YouTube link.

Check out the Reliance Jio Facebook page and Twitter page for the live action.