Reliance Jio effect :Idea now offers 70 GB data at Rs 396

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular has come up with the new offer today, in which the company is offering unlimited calling on the same network along with 70 GB of 3G data valid for 70 days at Rs 396.

The new pack also includes 3,000 minutes of local and STD calls on another network. But there is catch as the offers come with the daily limit of 300 minutes and 1,200 minutes weekly.

Recently, Vodafone has announced special offers on the festive occasion of Ramzan. With its belief in unlimited Sharing, unlimited Caring, Vodafone is offering unlimited local and STD calling with free data bundled.

These Special Ramzan Packs are available, for customers across UP West & Uttarakhand.

With Ramzan Special Pack, 2G customers can enjoy the unlimited data offer for Rs.5/- by dialing *444*5# & 3G customers can enjoy the unlimited data offer for Rs.19/- by dialing *444*19#. Apart from truly unlimited data, 2G customers can also buy the unlimited pack for making unlimited local & STD calls plus unlimited data pack just for Rs. 253.

Customers can also avail unlimited local & STD calls plus 1GB data per day for just Rs. 345. Further, Customers can get long validity of local & STD calls just at 30paise/ minute for 90 days.

Meanwhile, Vodafone and Idea Cellular has announced that they have reached an agreement to combine their operations in India (excluding Vodafone's 42% stake in Indus Towers).

The combined company would become the leading communications provider in India with almost 400 million customers, 35 percent customer market share and 41 percent revenue market share.

Post the amalgamation, Vodafone will hold 45 percent in the combined entity while Idea promoters will hold 26 percent share. The rest will be held by the public.

The combined entity of Aditya Birla group's Idea Cellular and Vodafone India will have the widest network in the country and pan-India 3G/4G footprint.