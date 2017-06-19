Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone launches new plan, offers unlimited 3G/4G data for 5 hours

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has announced its new tariff plan called SuperNight, in which the customers will get unlimited 3G/4G data and download for five hours.

However, the new plan is available only to Vodafone pre-paid customers and is priced at Rs 29.

Vodafone's new plan is valid from June 19 and the can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during the subsequent five hours between1 am to 6 am.

Announcing the launch of this innovative product, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "We are delighted to bring Vodafone SuperNight to our customers under our 'Super' umbrella. Like all other 'Super' products, it breaks all price barriers that concern customers in their use of the internet. Today's youth is born into mobility and mobile phone plays a central role in their life. It is both, their command center and companion rolled into one. Data is what keeps them connected.

Kataria said, "These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price. It will help our customers to enjoy the SuperNetTM experience in a worry free manner while remaining confidently connected on our best network ever."

The truly unlimited data offer on SuperNight can be best used to browse and download a variety of content from VODAFONE PLAY too.

The SuperNight packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The customers can also dial *444*4# to activate the pack. The benefits can be enjoyed when connected to Vodafone SuperNetTM.

Vodafone has invested significantly in building Vodafone SuperNetTM, its internet network, offering HD Voice quality across its entire network and super mobile broadband experience across the country.