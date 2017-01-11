Reliance Jio offers the fastest 4G download speed, pushes Airtel and Vodafone behind

Going by the latest data from TRAIs, Reliance Jio renders faster 4G speeds than the other service providers such as Airtel and Vodafone. TRAI states that Reliance Jio's 4G speeds have sped up the charts in the country's telecom space until December 2016.

Until October 2016, the picture that TRAI projected regarding Reliance Jio 4G speeds was completely different. We say so as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India stated that Jio was the slowest network in the country with Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and RComm surpassing it with their connectivity speed.

TRAI gets these details from its speed testing app called MySpeed Portal that is available for both Android iOS devices. Even the web users can avail access to this app. As per the recent data shown by this app, the Reliance Jio network is offering the fastest download speed among its competitors. This increase in speed is a change that the Jio users welcome as they had numerous issues with the slow connection speed in the past.

Going by the details revealed by TRAI from the speed test portal, the download speed rendered by Jio is 9.92 Mbps and it tops the list. Airtel and Vodafone follow suit with 8.07 Mbps and 7.53 Mbps speed respectively. However, the situation seems to be almost the same as it was earlier in terms of upload speeds. The upload speed offered by Jio seems to be low at 2.62 Mbps on an average. Meanwhile, the upload speed offered by Vodafone, Airtel, and Idea stand at 4.09 Mbps, 3.9 Mbps, and 3.31 Mbps respectively.

As per the data from TRAI, Reliance Jio not only topped in the download speed but also topped in terms of customer addition in October 2016. The company lured 19.6 million new users in October last year and declared that it achieved 50 million users in December 2016.