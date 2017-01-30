Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer terminates TRAI regulations: Vodafone to Delhi High Court

Vodafone India, today approached to Delhi High Court saying that the TRAI has failed to stop the 'blatant violation' of its tariff orders by Reliance Jio and saying that permitting Jio to continue its free 4G services.

This matter has been taken up by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva saying that if the court passes this order, it will affect the new telecom company. A voice made by Vodafone India became Reliance Jio as a respective party.

Vodafone has claimed that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also failed to implement Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) circulars which lay down that all tariffs must be compliant of inter-connection usage charges (IUC), non-discriminatory and non-predatory.

Vodafone India said that the 'promotional offer was and continues to be in blatant violation of cardinal regulatory principles as IUC charges being the floor for the retail tariffs.'

To recall, Vodafone India, back in 2002 signed an agreement to TRAI saying that none of the free 4G offers should exceed 90 days of the time limit. 'The free offerings were illegal and also violates the 90 days' upper limit fixed for any promotional offer (with) 90 days expiring on September 18, 2016 (even if counted from June 21, 2016) and in any event on December 3, 2016. The respondent (TRAI) ignored petitioner's representations and efficiently deal with the same' petitioned Vodafone India to Delhi Court.

The India' second largest telecom network, Vodafone has further said that due to TRAI's "arbitrary, irregular action/inaction," RJIO, "in the garb" of 'test service' or preview offer, amassed millions of subscribers by offering them free services during the so- called trial period.

Vodafone is making this move after Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular approached TDSAT against the same issue, but Reliance Jio still is unmoved regarding these claims from the rivals. Also, it is said that TRAI will be making a final move on February 1 regarding the Airtel's and Idea's claims.

Written with inputs from PTI