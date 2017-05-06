Reliance Jio to launch international roaming services soon

Here's another shock from Jio. We say this as Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is planning to launch international roaming services for their customers.

The company has confirmed through its Twitter account, which says "Jio will be launching international roaming services for our customers soon. We are currently in the process."

In a recent past, Jio announced international calls at Rs. 3 per minute. In the new plan, users are allowed to call countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan at just Rs. 3 per minute. At Rs. 4.8 per minute, users can make calls to countries including France, Pakistan, Israel, Japan, Argentina, Denmark and South Korea.

Meanwhile, with an aim to attract more people to its dongle business, Jio is offering two new offers in which the company is allowing users to exchange their old dongle or hotspot with the JioFi 4G device.

According to the company's website, the JioFi device allows multiple users and mobile devices to access Jio's 4G high-speed internet connectivity and create a personal Wi-Fi hotspot. The LYF-powered JioFi device can connect a minimum of 10 devices + 1 USB connection, with some models having the ability to support more connections.

The company has introduced two new plans. Under the first offer that is the exchange offer, customers will get free 4G data worth Rs. 2,010, but there is a catch as the user will be required to pay Rs. 1,999 with a mandatory first recharge of Rs. 408, which is Rs. 309 + Rs. 99 for the membership which ensures freebies for 84 days.

There is no need to submit your dongle under the second offer. In this plan, users will have to pay Rs. 1,999 for the JioFi and after the first recharge of Rs. 408, they will get data worth of Rs. 1,005.

Source