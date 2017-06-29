Reliance Jio launches longest 100Gbps submarine cable system

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has launched the Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE-1) submarine cable system the longest 100Gbps technology based submarine system, will stretch over 25,000 km from Marseille, France to Hong Kong, with 21 cable landings across Asia and Europe.

The company said that this large-scale project is the combined work of leading telecom service providers from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

It added that with diversified Points of Presence (PoP) in Asia (Hong Kong and Singapore) and three onward connectivity options in Europe (via France, Italy, and Greece), AAE-1 will provide the requisite flexibility and diversity for carriers and their customers.

"The new terabit capacity and 100Gbps direct connectivity to global content hubs and interconnection points ensure that Jio will continue to offer its customers the most exceptional high-speed internet and digital service experience," said Mathew Oommen, President-Jio.

Oommen said that "We are excited to participate in the launch and deliver the cable landing in Mumbai at the time when India's data traffic continues its accelerated data consumption and growth."

Due to its advanced design and route, AAE-1 provides one of the lowest latency routes between Hong Kong, India, Middle East and Europe with the fewest hops.

Jio provides the Network Operations & Management for AAE-1 Cable System. The AAE-1 NOC, managed by Jio, leverages the state of the art facility in Navi Mumbai along-with its advanced tools and automation.