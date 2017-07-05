Reliance Jio may launch 4G VoLTE feature phone at AGM: Reports

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio is likely to launch its 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone at the Annual General Meeting on July 21, along with new tariff plans.

According to the report in ET, "The launch - which some belief could be announced at parent Reliance Industries' annual general meeting on July 21- would follow Jio's likely announcement of a new tariff plan with aggressive price-points over the next couple of days with its 84-day Dhan Dhana Dhan offer announced on April 11."

The report also revealed that the price of the feature phone could be priced as low as Rs 500.

However, it was reported earlier also that Jio is planning to launch the 4G feature phones with Qualcomm and Spreadtrum chipset. In terms of specification, the phone is said to have a 2.4-inch screen, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, microSD card support, 2-megapixel rear camera, and VGA front camera.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has once again been declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of May.

To recall, Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.

Since the commencement of services on 5th September 2016, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day. Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 31st March 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the network.