Reliance Jio new plan to help small traders

After creating tussle in the telecom sector, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has come up with a new plan to help small traders to adopt Goods and services tax (GST).

Under its new offering the company is providing JioFi starter kit with 24 GB of 4G data along with unlimited voice calls at Rs 1,999 for one year.

Jio has also mentioned on its website, " Get GST ready today, JioGST software solution for one year." Added that Mobile-First' Solution: Computer or any accounting/billing software not essential for merchants.

Jio has also tied up with the Retailers Association of India to provide JioGST services to all its merchants.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has once again been declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of May.

To recall, Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.

Since the commencement of services on 5th September 2016, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day. Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 31st March 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the network.