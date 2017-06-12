Reliance Jio now offers 20% extra data to LYF handset users

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has come up with the new offer in which the company is providing 20 percent extra data to customers who are using and will buy Lyf smartphones.

"Buy LYF smartphone get 20 percent Jio 4G data," its website mentions.

However, the offer is only valid on smartphones to range between Rs 6600 and Rs 9700.

Meanwhile, a new report by CyberMedia said that Reliance Lyf smartphones are seeing a decline in shipments in the second quarter of 2016.

The report said that the shipments of the smartphones fell in the first quarter of 2017.

From an all-time high of 2.2 million devices sold in Q2 of 2016-17, the numbers dropped to about 7.4 lakh devices in the fourth quarter.

It said tier two brands of 4G smartphones can take advantage of LYF'S declining shipments in India. Corporations like Vivo, Oppo, Gionee, and LeEco have a minor presence in local markets and the research firm has advised them to earn their profits and increase operations by filling up the gap left by the Reliance Retail-owned brand.