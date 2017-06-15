Reliance Jio alone added 3.87 million subscribers in April: Lesser than the previous month

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is loosing its charm as the company has managed to add 3.87 million subscribers in the month of April, which is lower compared to March, which was at 5.83 million.

However Jio is still pipping incumbent telcos in terms of user additions in the month and now the telco has a market share of 9.58 percent, which is up from 9.29 percent in March. Airtel, Vodafone India, and Idea Cellular sustained their top three positions in that order, with 23.54 percent, 17.86 percent and 16.69 percent shares, respectively.

According to the data, Jio was also at the top in the wireless broadband service provider with 112.55 million customers, while India's largest telecom operators Bharti Airtel with 52.25 million, Vodafone with 39.76 million and Idea Cellular with 24.09 million.

TRAI says that the top five service providers constituted 88.04 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Apr-17 and these service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (112.55 million), Bharti Airtel (52.25million), Vodafone (39.76 million), Idea Cellular (24.09 million) and BSNL(21.58 million).

Meanwhile, Jio has once again declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of April.

TRAI said that Reliance Jio had also registered an average download speed at 19. 123 Mbps in April. With this, Jio has managed to beat, Aditya Birla Group-led Idea's (13.709 Mbps) download speed, and Vodafone's (13.387Mbps) as well. However, India's largest telecom service provider is at the fourth spot with the lowest speed at 10.15 Mbps in the same month.