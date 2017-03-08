You can recharge your Reliance Jio users via Paytm

Reliance Jio, which was free for almost six months is gearing up to charge the users starting from April 1, 2017. To make it easier for the users to recharge their Jio number, the telco has teamed up with Paytm, the popular recharge platform.

For now, only the Jio Prime subscription plan of Rs. 99 and the monthly packs are available on Paytm. The other recharge packs are believed to be added to the platform in the coming weeks. Paytm app as well as website can be used to recharge your Jio number.

Paytm is offering Rs. 30 instant discount on recharging your Jio number with Rs. 499 plan. Earlier, the Jio recharges were facilitated only via the Jio website and MyJio app. With the addition of Paytm to recharge the Jio numbers, users will definitely experience convenience.

To recap, the Jio Prime subscription requires you to pay a one-time cost of Rs. 99 before March 31 and it this fee is charged for a year. Further, you need to recharge with either Rs. 303 or Rs. 499 to enjoy unlimited voice calls and messages and 1GB/2GB 4G data per day for 28 days. The Jio Prime subscription will be open until March 31 and these plans will come to effect starting April 1.

Following the Jio Prime announcement, the incumbent operators such as Vodafone, Airtel, and Idea Cellular have come up with attractive prepaid plans. These telcos are offering similar benefits such as 1GB data per day and unlimited calling to compete with Jio.