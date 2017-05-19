Reliance Jio to provide free Wi-Fi services; signs MOU with Punjab University

To provide free Wi-Fi facility in all state-run engineering colleges, industrial training institutes, and polytechnics, Punjab University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, IANS reported.

The step will help provide free Internet to students of these institutions for their academics and also encourages cashless transactions and digitalisation, IANS quoted Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

He said, "Reliance Jio will set up the infrastructure for the purpose, bearing the cost of equipment and electricity required for Wi-Fi functioning. All the principals of respective colleges have been directed to provide suitable space and security for Wi-Fi and other relevant network equipment."

The minister said that all objectionable websites would be blocked as per the Government of India's directions.

To recall, on September 1, 2016, Jio announced free data, voice and video to users until December 31, 2016, under its 'Welcome Offer'. The Welcome Offer has been replaced by the Happy New Year offer, which still provides free voice calls, video calling, messaging and data until March 31, 2017, and now the company has announced an extension for the same in the form of 'Prime' membership.

Under the Prime offer, existing customers will get a one-year extension by paying the one-time enrollment fee of Rs. 99 and Rs. 303 per month and get the same free Jio services that they are getting. This means unlimited data (subjected to 1GB FUP limit per day) for 12 months. Users get access to all Jio application services which will cost over Rs. 10,000 per year.

Meanwhile, at the MWC 2017, Jio also announced its tie-up with Samsung to bring 5G to expand its current network capacity as well as network coverage. Similarly, the company has also joined hands with Cisco to enhance its existing multi-terabit capacity further.