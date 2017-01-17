Reliance Jio registers over 72 million users in just 4 months of its operation

Reliance Jio claims to be one of the fastest growing services of all times.

Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the telecom sector in India, announced that it had registered over 72.4 million subscribers in its initial four months of operation. The telco claims that it sees around 6 lakh new users join the network every day which makes it one of the fastest growing services against the likes of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype. 

Mukesh Ambani earlier expressed to see a 100 million user base by the end of 2016. Clearly, it didn't happen. Nevertheless, 72 million users in just four months is quite an achievement and should definitely be a reason to worry as far as incumbent operators are concerned. 

The telco had also acknowledged the call connectivity issue and blamed other operators in the country for not providing more number of points of interconnection (POI).

“Jio continues to face interconnection congestion issues with some of the large operators on account of inadequate provision of points of interconnection (POI) capacities even months after commencement of services by Jio,” it said.



