Reliance Jio and Samsung to host a joint event at MWC 2017

It is known that Samsung will not be unveiling its flagship Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month. Also, we know that Nokia, Lenovo, LG, Huawei and a few other manufacturers are all set to announce their offerings at the upcoming tech event.

Meanwhile, it appears like Samsung and Reliance Jio have teamed up for a joint press conference pegged to happen on February 28 at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Going by the invite that has been sent, it appears like the event is aimed to foster participation and engagement among the industry leaders, communities, and governments. As per Samsung, the successful 4G LTE business of Jio and the transformation it has brought about in the lives of Indian users will be discussed at the event.

This is not the first time that Samsung is teaming up with Jio. Both the companies partnered to offer Jio SIM cards with select smartphones in the last year. Samsung has stated that it will share its contributions as Jio's solution partner. The impact left by both Samsung and Jio at the local and global levels will be made clear at the event.

Samsung's President Heard of Networks Business, Youngky Kim and Jio's President, Jyotindra Thacker will host the event starting at 1:15 PM IST on February 28.

