Don't share this Reliance Jio scam message

Ever since the launch of the Reliance Jio service, there are numerous changes in the telecom industry in a good note. However, the scams and hoaxes seem to have no end. There have been many hoax messages and scams going on related to Reliance Jio. The ultimate aim of scammers sending such messages is to get the personal data of users.

Today, we have come up with one more such message. There is a message that is doing rounds on the social media platform Facebook stating that Reliance Jio users need to click on a link in order to upgrade their data limit per day of 1GB under the Happy New Year Offer to 10GB.

Once you click on this link, you will be redirected to a page that asks for your personal details such as phone number, email address, and other such personal information. After sharing these details, you will be asked to share a link with your WhatsApp groups or at least with 10 WhatsApp groups or friends to get 10GB of free 4G data per day.

On observing the link, you will know that it is not an official message from Jio as it is http://upgrade-jio4g.ml/, which is a website trying to trick those who visit it by asking them to sign up for fake offers. Also, the bottom of the page mentions that Go4G is not affiliated with Jio or Reliance in any way. You need to sign up to these offers only at the risk of your personal data.

Moreover, keep in mind that the Happy New Year Offer is valid until March 31, 2017 and as long as this offer is there, you will get just 1GB of free 4G data per day. If you want additional 4G data, you need to recharge by paying Rs. 51 for 1GB per day and Rs. 301 for 6GB for 28 days.

