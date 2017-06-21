Reliance Jio seeks CCI nod for spectrum sharing deal with Rcom

Mukesh Ambani -led Reliance Jio has approached fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking approval for its spectrum sharing deal with Reliance Communications.

According to the notice submitted to the fair trade regulator, CCI "the company is awaiting approval from the CCI for agreements entered into with RCom and its subsidiary Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL).

The company had entered into a pact with RCom agreement providing RJIL the option to acquire right to use certain another spectrum in the 800 MHz band from RCom subject to the occurrence of certain specified events.

The agreements were "pursuant to the guidelines for the trading of access spectrum by access service providers" issued by the Department of Telecommunications on October 12, 2015, as per the notice submitted to the CCI.

Reliance Jio was testing its network for providing mobile telephone services, high definition voice, video, data and messaging, in India as on the date of entering into the agreements.

The notice said that broadly, the transaction relates to the market for the provision of access services in certain licensed service areas across India.