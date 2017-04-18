Reliance Jio starts disconnecting non-Prime numbers; Here's how you can retain your Jio number

Last week, Reliance Jio came up with the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer for those customers who hadn't recharged for the Summer Surprise offer. The service provider also announced that users who wish to continue using their Jio number should subscribe to the Prime membership to avoid discontinuation of services.

Now, the time has come. We say this as the Jio users who have not subscribed to the Jio Prime membership are all set to face discontinuation of services. This will happen gradually and not at once. Some Jio users have already received an SMS that their service will be discontinued in the days to come.

If you haven't done any special recharge, be it the Prime membership costing Rs. 99 or the Summer Surprise offer starting from Rs. 303 or the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer starting from Rs. 309, then your Jio number will soon be discontinued. If you want to retain using your Jio number, then you need to approach a nearby retail store to get the recharge done.

Though the Jio Prime membership has been ended on April 15, you can still do it via the website ot MyJio app in order to get the Prime membership and Dhan Dhana Dhan offer by recharging for Rs. 408 or Rs. 608.

Reliance Jio has ended the Prime membership on April 15 after extending the same, which was supposed to end on March 31. Notably, the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer has no deadline as yet, but the non-Prime members cannot opt for this offer. Eventually, if you want to continue using your Jio number and enjoy 1GB/2GB data per day along with unlimited calls and SMS, then you need to do this recharge immediately.