SIM taken against fake documents, TRAI send suggestions to government

Aiming to reduce instances of SIM cards being issued against fake documents, the Indian telecom regulator has submitted its recommendations to the Department of Telecom (DoT), an official said on Monday.

"DoT may work with the TSPs (telecom service providers), to evolve a framework to verify the existing mobile subscribers through Aadhaar based e-KYC (know your customer) services in a phased manner and within a defined timeframe.

However, this process should be optional to the service providers as well as mobile subscribers," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement here.

"The subscribers may have to be given some sops in terms of free talk-time or data to encourage them to undergo the e-KYC process," it added.

The TRAI has received several cases from state police (crime branch) wherein it has been found that hundreds of SIM cards have been obtained on fake documents.

The existence of such SIM cards poses a real security challenge, the TRAI said, adding that it is essential that not only the new subscribers are enrolled through e-KYC process.

Further it also recommended the DoT that: "Aadhaar based e-KYC should be permitted for outstation customers also at any place within the service area."

IANS

