Six held for selling Reliance Jio SIM

Reliance Jio has been in the news eversince their launch of free data, and it still is actively being covered in the News. Now, yet another piece of story has brought the same telecom sevice provider up in the news. Indore police has arrested six persons for cheating customers by selling them the company's SIM cards, which are available free of cost.

The police have seized 346 Reliance Jio SIM cards, including 14 pre-activated SIMs, and four thumb impression machines, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amrendra Singh.

"The accused used to collect more than one thumb impression of the customer on the impression machine and give him/her one free SIM. At the same time, they would get second SIM activated using the same persons thumb impression which they have taken deceptively," Singh added.

They were selling the second SIM card to other person without asking for any documentation and thumb impression.

Menawhile, the police is also investigating that if the sold SIM cards were used for any criminal act.

"The role of local representatives of Reliance Jio is also being investigated," the officer said.

The arrested accused were identified as Ram Hemnani (27) of Prajapati Nagar, Neerj Nandwal (23) of Gautampura, Deep Wadhwani (26) of LIG Colony, Sunil Chouhan (28) of Palda, Ranjeet Singh Bhati (24) of Nagin Nagar and Praveen Rathore (22) a resident of Rajnagar. All the accused are being questioned further.