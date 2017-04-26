Tariff war: BSNL offers 3 GB data per day for 28 days

If you think that only private telecom companies are launching new tariff plans, then let me clear that State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced its new plan at Rs.339 Special Tariff Voucher.

The new plan is offering 3 GB per day of 3G data, instead of 2 GB earlier for 28 days. It also includes unlimited local and STD BSNL-to-BSNL calls and 25 minutes of local and inter-circle calls made to other networks.

" There is nothing better than this," BSNL said in the twitter post.

The teleco is also planning to launch unlimited off-net plan soon.

Currently, the company has limited the off-net calling for 25 mins/day, which is very less than what other telcos are providing.

Anupam Shrivastava, CMD, BSNL has recently twitted that," We are shortly coming up with the unlimited offnet plan."

Meanwhile, State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched promotional offer of "Dil khol ke bol" new STV349, "Triple ACE" new STV333, "Nehle pe dehla" new STV395 under prepaid mobile services.

We have also reported earlier that the company has also revamped its five postpaid plans ranging from Rs. 99 to Rs. 725. The first starts with Rs. 99 which will now offer 250 MB data, however, there were no data earlier in this plan, the second plan at Rs. 225 used to offer 200 MB but now user will get 1000 MB data, the third plan at Rs. 325 is offering 2000MB which used to give 250 MB earlier, the fourth plan at Rs. 525 is giving 3000 MB instead of 500 MB and the last plan at Rs. 725 is providing 5000 MB data which was offering 1000MB data before.

