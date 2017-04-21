Tariff war: BSNL plans to launch new offers

It's all about data these days, we say this as all telecom operators are launching or going to launch new plans, now State -run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam is working on new plans i.e Dhil Khol Ke Bol( STV349), Triple Ace (STV333), and Nehla per Dehla (STV 395), reported Telecom Talk.

According to a report, Dil Khol Ke Bol plan at Rs. 349 is offering 2GB data for 28 days along with unlimited local and STD calls, the Triple Ace is providing 3GB data per day for 90 days and last is Nehla per Dehla is giving 2GB data per day plus 3000 BSNL to BSNL free minutes.

Meanwhile, BSNL has also revamped its five postpaid plans ranging from Rs. 99 to Rs. 725. The first starts with Rs. 99 which will now offer 250 MB data, however, there were no data earlier in this plan, the second plan at Rs. 225 used to offer 200 MB but now user will get 1000 MB data, the third plan at Rs. 325 is offering 2000MB which used to give 250 MB earlier, the fourth plan at Rs. 525 is giving 3000 MB instead of 500 MB and the last plan at Rs. 725 is providing 5000 MB data which was offering 1000MB data before.

" Our postpaid plans have just got more exciting," BNSL said in a Twitter post. Adding that, they say, now everyone is eligible to get up to 8 times more data on their mobile postpaid plan.

The post also mentions that this offer is valid until 30 June 2017.

Meanwhile, We have reported earlier that the State - run telco has recently announced its Combo Pack in which the company is offering plans ranging from Rs. 13 to Rs. 177

The company has announced, a total of three packs, in which the first one starts with Rs. 13 in which the company is offering a talk value of Rs. 15 along with 15MB data for two days, but there is a catch as users in East Zone can only avail this services by paying Rs. 14 and users in Kerala and Karnataka can avail at Rs. 15.

The second plans at Rs. 77 in which users will get talk value of Rs. 80 along with 40MB data for 10 days and the third plan of Rs.177 is offering talk value of Rs. 180 plus 60MB data for 15 days.

