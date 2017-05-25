Tata Docomo offers 3GB data at just Rs. 93

Tata Docomo has announced a new plan in which the company is offering 3GB data at just Rs. 93 to its users, but customers have to download the My Tata Docomo app to avail this.

Docomo said on its website, "We are giving you 3GB data at just Rs. 93 and guess what; this offer is available for all our customers. Just recharge online or with the My Tata Docomo App before 27th May 2017 and start surfing."

"Timeless joy time bound to offer," it added.

The company has recently introduced two recharges coupons in which it is offering unlimited local calls on the Tata Docomo network at Rs 64 and Rs 82.

The new prepay plan is only for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana customers, both the plans are valid for 28 days.

SEE ALSO: Nubia Z17 teased to be the world's first smartphone with Quick Charge 4.0

However, the prepay plan starting at Rs 64 is for customers who are less than 90 days on Tata network.

Prasanna Das, Consumer Business Unit-Head, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said, "The two plans are designed to offer our subscribers greater benefits of voice at competitive prices."

Das added that "we have seen an uptake of our services and in order to further democratise voice services usage amongst our subscribers, we are offering various benefits across our telecom circles. As a customer-centric company, our focus is to provide superior user experience and further deepen our customer engagement."

Source