Tata Docomo WiFi rated as the fourth fastest amongst the top ten airports in Asia: Ookla

Speed test leader Ookla has rated Tata Docomo's Wi- Fi at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as the fourth fastest amongst the top ten airports in Asia.

Natraj Akella, Vice President, Wi-Fi services, Tata Docomo, said "We are privileged that our Wi-Fi services at IGI are rated as the fourth fastest amongst the top ten airports in the Asian Market. This recognition drives us to do more, anticipate our customers' requirements earlier and better. For Tata Docomo, Public Wi-Fi access is a major step towards digitization and an earnest endeavor for the evolving high-speed internet access infrastructure development in the country and aim to empower our customers with best-in-class real-time connectivity solutions."

The free Wi- Fi at the airport has recorded a download speed of 15.95 Mbps and now the company has become the fourth fastest Wi-Fi.

However top three spots were taken by Dubai International, Seoul's Incheon International and Tokyo Haneda Airport.

To recall, Reliance Jio has sent a legal notice to Ookla after speed aap later Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.

Jio said, "The claim is being made by Airtel acting in mala fide manner in collusion with Ookla LLC, which profess to be experts in the domain space of testing mobile internet speed

The company has further raised its objection to use words appearing in the advertisement " Officially The Fastest Network." As Ookla is a commercial enterprise and they do not have any accreditation from the Government and the word 'officially' is used only in the context of awards by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) or the Department of Telecommunications.

Ookla's findings are based on analysis of millions of internet speed tests logged on 'modern devices' by mobile customers across India using its popular Speedtest app. The results include all mobile tests, regardless of connection technology.