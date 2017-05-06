TDSAT accepts plea by incumbent telcos against Jio: Report

Telecom Tribunal TDSAT has finally accepted the appeals of incumbents telecom players Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular in which both have challenged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) decision to allow Reliance Jio to offer its promotional offers more than 90 days, ET reported.

"We've heard both sides on preliminary objections raised on maintainability of the appeals. We're of the view that those and all objections be detailed again," ET quoted Telecom Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) chairman Shiva Kirti Singh.

The report also says that the TDSAT will now hear the matter on July 25. Adding that the tribunal has also asked both the telecom players to give their arguments in seven days, while four weeks has been given to TRAI and new entrant Reliance Jio.

This comes soon after Airtel and Idea have filed a complaint against the telecom regulator for allowing Jio to continue with its free promotional offer beyond the stipulated 90 days.

In the recent past, India's largest telecom service provider Airtel has approached TDSAT ones again against Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio for the delay while withdrawing its three months 'Summer Surprise' offer, even after TRAI asked to pull back on April 6.

Telecom Regulatory Authority had advised the operator to withdraw its new offer in which the company was offering free services for three months as 'complimentary' at Rs. 303.

Meanwhile, TRIA has finally cleared its new plan called 'Dhan Dhana Dhan'

The regulator has examined Jio's new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan offer' and found that the new offer is different from the earlier offer.