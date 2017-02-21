TDSAT asks TRAI to provide documents related to Reliance Jio by Feb 23

The Telecom Disputes and Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has directed the telecom regulator TRAI to clarify or to provide all doucuments related to Reliance Jio free offers (Welcome and Happy New Year), regular plan, base plan or special tariff voucher.

The bench members, Bipin Bihari Srivastava and AK Bhargava, asked the representative from Telecom Regulatory Authority of Indian(TRAI) to explain "what does it (RJio) mean by 'promotional offer' and if that is there, is it permissible? Is it a plan, a voucher or a combo offer?"

"You need to explain things... please correct yourself and if there is something called 'promotional offer', whether it is part of Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations 2012 (TCPR) or not, please explain," the Bench told the TRAI representative.

This comes soon after Airtel and Idea's filed a complain against the telecom regulator for allowing Jio to continue with its free promotional offer beyond the stipulated 90 days.

The bench also asked whether TRAI was informed (by RJio) or not on these offers and also whether RJio had informed its subscribers.

Meanwhille the TDSAT has asked TRAI to provide all documents regarding Jio's Welcome Offer and Happy New Year offer by February 23. The tribunal has fixed February 28 as the next date of hearing.

"We want to know what is this... it is a regular plan, base plan, special tariff voucher, top up or a combo voucher...," said TDSAT member AK Bhargava.