Telcos revenue may grow up to 63 billion by 2026: Ericsson

According to the new report by Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson, the revenue of Indian telecom operators from traditional services are likely to grow from $37 billion to $63 billion by the year 2026 due to population growth increased penetration and high GDP growth.

The report says that 5G enabled industry revenue potential for operators can potentially add some incremental 20 percent (or $13 billion) on top of the $63 billion. If they take up roles beyond being connectivity and infrastructure providers to become service enablers and service creators. Adding that 5G enabled digitization revenues in India will be $25.9 billion by 2026.

"The largest opportunity will be seen in sectors like manufacturing, energy, and utilities followed by public safety and health sectors. Some of the 5G use cases that could be implemented using the unique features of 5G technology include industrial control and automation, autonomous driving, safety and traffic efficiency services, hospital applications and medical data management amongst others," the report added.

SEE ALSO: Vodafone offers unlimited calls to 3 countries

Paolo Colella, Head of Region India, Ericsson said, "As 5G becomes increasingly integral to industrial businesses and digitalization, we see a clear growth in the opportunity for new 5G-enabled revenues. To capture this value, investments in networks, business development, go-to-market models and organizational adaptation is required."

He said, "We have recently introduced our 5G platform to support the beginning of a huge change in network capabilities, allowing our customers to offer more advanced use cases and new business models to their customers. Ericsson has also announced 5G plug-ins - software-driven innovations that bring essential 5G technology concepts to today's cellular networks."

Meanwhile, the company today said that it in talks with telecom players for its 5G ready solutions.

" We are in talk with telecom operators for migration to 5G," said Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Products, Ericsson India.

The company has also launched its 5G ready Radio Solutions for the Indian market.