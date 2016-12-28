Telecom War: Will Reliance Jio Able to Extend Promotional Offer Until March? Verdict Day Tomorrow

Reliance Jio has never failed to avoid controversies. Now the company is in the limelight for the extension of the existing Welcome Offer until March 2017. Reliance Jio chief Mukesh Ambani had announced the extension of the existing promotional offer early this month, giving it a brand new name, the Happy New Year offer.

Soon after the extension was announced, India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel attacked TRAI, calling the telecom regulator to be a mute spectator of Jio for allowing the company to extend its promotional offer beyond 90 days, which is against the telecom regulation.

It is a stipulated rule that a telecom operator will not be allowed to provide promotional offers beyond 90 days, and doing so can be taken as a violation of the regulation. Based on the same, Airtel a few days back, involved in a telecom dispute with TRAI, seeking answers on letting Reliance Jio extend their promotional offer beyond 90 days.

After which, TRAI had sent a written statement to Reliance Jio seeking an explanation on why the extension of its free voice and data plan should not be seen as a violation of the existing norms, in the next five days. In response to TRAI's query, Reliance Jio has sought additional time until December 29 to respond to the telecom regulator.

What future holds for the new entrant will only be decided tomorrow, when Reliance Jio will explain why the extension of the offer isn't a violation and how the Welcome and Happy New Year offers are different. Will Reliance Jio able to extend its offer providing unlimited and free voice calls and data usage until March 2017? This is surely the toughest question to be answered as of now.

