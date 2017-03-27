Telenor launches new plan to attract more users

With an aim to attract more users, all telecom operators are announcing new tariff plans. Now Telenor has joined the bandwagon as the company is offering 56 GB data for Rs 47.

However, the plan is for only 28 days and only in 4G circles, and it comes with daily 2 GB data cap with unlimited calling.

Telenor will inform to all customers who are eligible for this scheme through an SMS notification from the company.

Recently, it was reported that India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone is offering 24 GB data to its postpaid users. The users will get 8GB data as monthly installments for three months.

However, there is no official announcement by the company.

Bharti Airtel has also announced a new 'Free Internet' offer in which the company is offering 30GB of free data for three months (10GB per month) to its postpaid customers.

Users just need to click on the 'Claim Now' tab before March 31 to get 30GB of free data. Interestingly, the company had earlier doubled monthly data for its 'my Infinity' plan users.

To counter Reliance Jio, all incumbent telecom players are introducing new and different tariff plans. Rivals such as Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have brought down their data tariffs to ward off the competition.

To recall, Jio Prime membership plan is an extension of the 'Happy New Year' offer in which users will have to pay a subscription fee of Rs. 99 and Rs. 303 per month to continue its 4G services. Similar to Happy New Year offer, the Prime users will get 1 GB data per day i.e 30 GB in a month.

According to the company, Jio users consumed over 100 crore GB data, more than 3.3 crore GB/day, making India the number one country in mobile data usage.