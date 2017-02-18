Telephone subscribers grew 2.48% in December: TRAI

According to the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,123.96 million

at the end of November 2016 to 1,151.78 million at the end of December , thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 2.48 percent.

The report says that, as on 31st December, 2016, the private access service providers held 91.09 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 8.91 percent.

"During the month of December, a total of 5.67 million requests were received for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 249.15 million to 254.82 million during the same period since the implementation of MNP," report noted.

As per the reports received from the service providers, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 218.27 million at the end of November to 236.09 million at the end of December with a monthly growth rate of 8.17 percent.

The report also says that top five service providers constituted 83.93 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of December. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd. (72.16 million), Bharti Airtel (43.56 million), Vodafone (35.02 million), Idea Cellular (27.04 million) and BSNL

20.36 million).