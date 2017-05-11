The phones sold in India follow all prescibed norms : ICA

Clearing its stand on over that device quality is responsible for call drops, Indian Cellular Association (ICA) said that the phones sold in India follow all prescribed norms.

"We would like to reiterate that the mobile handset industry is already over-regulated and should not be subject to any more regulations," ICA said. Adding that "if the mobile operators get their infrastructure in order and come up to speed on subscriber aspirations, very few problems will arise, " according to the report in PTI.

The statement comes after Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has said that the government comes out with measures to control the quality of mobile handsets in India as the role of devices in service quality and call drops has not been looked into.

The letter by COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews highlights cases of degradation in data in dual-SIM LTE mobile devices, specifically with regard to the "chipset-specific implementation by MediaTek". However, the association's suggestions to the government are broad-based.

Meanwhile, Department of Telecom has recently come out with the survey which says that about 60 percent subscribers have reported experiencing frequent call drops out of 3.56 lakh subscribers.

See Also: Airtel seeks relief in taxes: Report

The survey says that from the feedback it has been observed that the complaint is mostly indoors. The feedback is shared with the TSPs to take corrective action in a time-bound manner and submit the action taken the report (ATR) to DoT Task Force every fortnight.

The Government has recently launched an Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) in order to obtain direct feedback from subscribers about Quality of Mobile Services and it is rolled out in all States.

The survey said that since its launch, the IVRS system has made 26.97 lakh calls to subscribers of all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) across the country, out of which 3.56 lakh subscribers (about 13 percent) participated in the survey. Remaining 87 percent subscribers, who did not participate, were either not willing or did not have the problem of frequent call drops.