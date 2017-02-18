The regulator will look into the proposed merger, says RS Sharma

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Friday that the regulator will look into the proposed Vodafone and Idea merger "as and when" regulatory issues crop up.

"That's (merger of Idea and Vodafone India) a business decision. I would not like to comment. As and when there is regulatory issue, I will certainly give advise to the government," TRAI Chairman RS Sharma said.

Last month, Vodafone India has confirmed that they are in talk with Aditya Birla Group-led Idea Cellular to create the country's largest telecom operator with 43 percent revenue market share.

It is expected that new entity will exceed the maximum user base limit of 50 percent in as many as nine license areas and the revenue market share will surpass the 50 percent threshold in five circles.

On IT policies of Jharkhand, Sharma said companies can come and invest here as right skill-sets are easily available.

He also added that Jharkhand is the first state where TRAI is testing open duct policy in which any service provider can come in and take their fibre without digging again.

"Jharkhand is crucial for testing our new policies," he said, adding that Ranchi has the potential to become the Bengaluru of East India.