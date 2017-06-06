TRAI asks telcos to launch internet pack with one year validity

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked telecom players to come up with one mobile internet pack that has higher validity of one year.

"Trai has now issued an "advisory" asking the operators to bring out at least one such mobile Internet pack, reflecting the higher validity that was permitted

However there were no such plan launched by the companies, sources close to development said.

Meanwhile TRAI has launched three apps.

The three new apps are the MyCall app, My Speed app and ' Do not Disturb( DND 2.0). "The application will help mobile phone users rate their experience about voice call quality in real-time and help Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) gather customer experience data along with network data," TRAI said in a statement.

The MyCall is an Android application for voice call quality monitoring. The application will help mobile phone users rate their experience about the call quality in real time and will help the telecom regulator to gather customer experience data along wth network data.

Through this app Callers can also provide additional details such as noise or audio delay or mark a call-drop if they believe that is how the call got terminated, TRAI said.

Similarly, the regulator has also launched the new version of MySpeed app that will enable TRAI to obtain test-data from users in all service areas, without any action by the users. The crowdsourced data so collected can be viewed in aggregated form on the interactive map-based portal.