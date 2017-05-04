TRAI clears Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: Report

After saying no to Reliance Jio's Summer Surprise offer, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has finally cleared its new plan called 'Dhan Dhana Dhan', FE reported.

The report says that the regulator has examined Jio's new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan offer' and found that the new offer is different from the earlier offer.

Quoting sources close to development the report said that "Summer Surprise was neither a tariff plan nor a promotional offer. It was a mix of two, which is not allowed, and hence Trai stopped it."

To recall, Mukesh Ambani - led Reliance Jio has recently announced its new plan called Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' under which it offers 1GB data per day at 4G speeds for 84 days for Rs. 309.

The unlimited plans start at the most affordable Rs. 309, which provides unlimited SMS, calling and data for three months on the first

recharge.

The firm also announced a Rs. 509 unlimited plan for customers with high data usage-offering unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB a day at 4G

speeds) for three months on the first recharge.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.

Jio recently said that with more than 110 crore GB of data traffic per month and 220 crore voice and video minutes a day, Jio users are today consuming nearly as much data as on all the mobile networks in the USA and 50 percent more data than mobile networks in China clearly indicating that India will adopt digitization and Digital Life faster than other nations.

Jio also added that it is working on the roll-out of its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) business offering with beta trials initiated in a few locations. It also said the scope of beta trials would be expanded over the next few months.