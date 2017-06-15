TRAI Data: 4.96 million requests were received for MNP

According to the new data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), a total of 4.96 million requests were received for Mobile Number Portability ( MNP),during the month of April-17.

The data says that with this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 272.76 million at the end of March-17 to 277.72 million at the end of April-17, since the implementation of MNP.

TRAI has divided the MNP service into two zones in India- Zone-I, and Zone-II.

In MNP Zone-I (Northern and Western India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Rajasthan (about 23.38 million) followed by Gujarat (about 19.86 million).

And coming to the MNP Zone-II (Southern and Eastern India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Karnataka (about 30.36 million) followed by Andhra Pradesh (about 25.07 million).

Meanwhile, the data also shows that Reliance Jio has managed to add 3.87 million subscribers in the month of April, which is lower than March's i.e 5.83 million.

However Jio is still pipped incumbent telcos in terms of user additions in the month and now the telco has a market share of 9.58 percent, which is up from 9.29 percent in March. Airtel, Vodafone India, and Idea Cellular sustained their top three positions in that order, with 23.54 percent, 17.86 percent and 16.69 percent shares, respectively.

According to the data, Jio was also the top in the wireless broadband service provider with 112.55 million customers, while India's largest telecom operators Bharti Airtel with 52.25 million, Vodafone with 39.76 million and Idea Cellular with 24.09 million.

Trai also says that top five service providers constituted 88.04 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Apr-17 and these service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (112.55 million), Bharti Airtel (52.25million), Vodafone (39.76 million), Idea Cellular (24.09 million) and BSNL(21.58 million).

Meanwhile, Jio has once again declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of April.