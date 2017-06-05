TRAI Data: Idea Cellular achieves highest 4G upload speed

Aditya Birla Group owned Idea Cellular today said that it has achieved the highest upload speed in the month of May'17, as per data reported from TRAI's My Speed App.

"Idea Cellular topped the chart in average upload 4G speed for the month of May'17 with an upload speed of 8.45 Mbps, as per the TRAI data. Idea reported a high average download speed of 13.7 Mbps for the same period," the company said.

According to Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, "This is a strong testament to our continued focus on investing in mobile broadband infrastructure across the country."

He said, "TRAI's MySpeed result is an affirmation of the fact that Idea customers are hooked on to the internet - browsing rich content such as video download, music, gaming, live streaming etc. - as narrated in our ad campaign 'Idea 4G pe India hua Hook #LookLook'. The campaign establishes the width and expanse of Idea 4G network across India, through a simple thought, 'Idea 4G - India jitna bada network."

Idea Cellular, recently completed its pan-India mobile broadband rollout with the launch of 4G LTE services in Mumbai using 2100 MHz band. The company did a massive roll-out of broadband network last year, setting up the highest number of sites in a single year. With nearly 50% of Idea's approx. 2.5 lakh cell sites now being mobile broadband capable, Idea's 3G/4G services are now available to over 525 million Indians across 6,000 towns and 100,000 villages.

With the additional capex guidance for FY18 at Rs. 6,000 crores, on a back of Rs. 7,800 crores expenditure on capital equipment in FY16-17, Idea remains committed to rapidly expand its mobile broadband services across length and breadth of the country.