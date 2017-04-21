TRAI Data: Jio tops average download speed

Another shock for the telecom industry, as new entrant Reliance Jio registering an average download speed at 16.48 Mbps in March, almost double of what incumbent players have registered.

With this Jio has managed to beat, Aditya Birla Group - led Idea (8.33Mbps) download, and Bharti Airtel (7.66Mbps), PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Vodafone and Reliance Communications have managed to register the average speed of 5.66 Mbps and 2.64 Mbps respectively.

SEE ALSO: Tariff war: BSNL plans to launch new offers

Other players like Tata Docomo and State- run telco BSNL registered 2. 52 Mbps and 2.26 Mbps.

However, a new survey by UK-based OpenSignal, the global standard for analysis of mobile experience, says Bharti Airtel had the fastest network with the average 4G download speed of 11.5 Mbps and Reliance Jio was fourth with 3.92 Mbps.

It says that Airtel didn't just win OpenSignal's 4G speed award, it wound up on top of 3G and overall rankings as well. OpenSignal measured Airtel's average LTE download speed at 11.5 Mbps, which was 3 Mbps faster than the results measured on its nearest rivals Vodafone and Idea

The report further reveals that Jio may have only launched LTE in September 2016, but its 4G service appears astonishingly pervasive. OpenSignal's testers on Jio's network were able to find a 4G signal 91.6 percent of the time, an exceptional availability measurement by any global standard. In comparison, no other Indian operator scored higher than 60 percent in its 4G availability tests.

The study also reveals that Vodafone tops the rankings for the latency on 4G (LTE) connections. Latency, measured in milliseconds, is the delay data experiences as it travels between points in the network.

Brendan Gill, CEO & Co-Founder, OpenSignal, said, "We are happy to present our first State of Mobile Networks report for India - one of the most complex mobile markets we have ever studied. Not only is the mobile market extremely large, but it is a highly distributed one. It is a fascinating market that will only continue to get more intriguing. What was a patchwork of different regional operators is now producing a handful of national operators. India is one of the most interesting and dynamic markets for us and we will continue to invest and introduce more analysis for India both through future reports and our blog."

The survey claimed to have collected information from 1.3 billion data points covering 93,464 users during the period between December 2016 and February 2017.