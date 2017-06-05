TRAI Data: Reliance Jio beats incumbent telcos

A major setback for incumbents telecom players, as Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance has once again declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of April.

According to the data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Reliance Jio registered an average download speed at 19. 123 Mbps in April.

With this Jio has managed to beat, Aditya Birla Group - led Idea (13.709 Mbps) download, and Vodafone (13.387Mbps).

However, India's largest telecom service provider is at the fourth spot with the lowest speed at 10.15 Mbps in the same month.

Meanwhile, a study done by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers said that Jio beat incumbents telcos i.e Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular in getting more average revenue per user (ARPU).

The report said that "after investing $25 billion over 7 years rolls out 4G Pan-India Jio network company's ARPU now grew to $4.70 or Rs302."

It said that "wireless incumbents begin to lose data subscribers. In response, they cut data prices further over next 2 quarters."

"Reliance Jio free data period ends with 67 percent paid migration (72million convert to paid Jio Prime subscribers out of 108MM sign-ups)," the report added.

To recall TRAI also recently mentions that Reliance Jio has managed to garner 9.29 percent market share as on March 31.

Reliance Jio has 10.86 crore subscribers at the end of March 31, 2017, up from 8.83 percent in February, the telecom operator has added 58.39 lakh subscribers in March. And, now it becomes the fourth largest wireless telecom operator in India.

However, Airtel is still India's telecom major with Rs. 27.3 crore wireless subscribers in March.