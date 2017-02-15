TRAI directs Quadrant Tele to continue its services in Punjab till the license is operational

Telecom Regulator (TRAI) has directed Qaudrant Televentures, a telecom arm of Videcon in Punjab to continue its services till its license is operational and to furnish the compliance report to the Authority within a period of two days from the date of issue of this direction.

"The Authority hereby directs Quadrant Televentures Limited to comply with all the provisions of the Unified Access Service License, ensure continuity of service to its subscribers and maintain the quality of service till its license is operational," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a notification.

"It shall be the responsibility of the Licensee to maintain the quality of service even during the period when the notice for surrender/ termination of license is pending and if the quality of service is notmaintaine, during the said notice period it shall be liable to pay damages," regulator added.

Videocon Telecom had informed its customers and TRAI on January 15 that it would close its operations on February 15. The company has also requested its customers to port their numbers.

The company further said that "We would like to inform you that Quadrant Televentures Limited is unable to surrender the unified access services license due to the reason that we are continuing wire line services under current UASL which is valid till 30th September 2017. We have accordingly informed the DoT regarding closure of only the GSM mobile services and not any other telecom services. A copy of the said was also provided to TRAI."

"Further we have to state that we are also unable to surrender the spectrum as our rights in respect of the same are subject matter of our petition bearing No. 56 of 2016 dated 14th September 2016 before the TDSAT and therefore present is sub-judice," Videocon added.