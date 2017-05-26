TRAI directs telcos to stop offering discriminatory tariffs to same category users

Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom players to stop offering discriminatory tariffs to the users of the same category.

"Clause 10 of the Telecommunication Tariff Order, 1999 provides that no service provider shall, in any manner, discriminate between subscribers of the same class and such classification of subscribers shall not be arbitrary. Provided that different tariffs in the nature of Vertical Price Squeeze shall be a case of a discriminatory tariff," telecom regulator said.

"And whereas the Authority while adopting the forbearance regime in tariff, has made it mandatory for all the service providers to file their tariffs with TRAI within seven working days from the date of implementation of the said tariff," the regulator added.

It further said, "the authority is in receipt of complaints that some service providers are launching tariffs without filing it with authority and offering discriminatory tariff to individual customers within the same class."

The statement comes after when Reliance Jio filed a complaint against Bharti Airtel in April that it is violating tariff rules by issuing misleading offers and arbitrarily discriminating among its own customers subscribing to the same plan.

The regulator pointed out that "to ensure that all the tariffs offered to the consumers shall be in accordance with the provisions of Telecommunication Tariff Order,1999 and shall not be discriminatory between the subscribers of the same class and to ensure that every tariff that is offered to a customer is invariably reported to the Authority as per reporting framework under the forbearance regime unless an express exemption has been provided in the Telecommunication Tariff Order, 1999 (as amended from time to time).