TRAI explains reason behind canceling Jio's new offer

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India( TRAI) on Friday explains on advising Jio to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer.

"We examined it and found that it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework, so we advised them to stop it," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman R S Sharma told PTI.

Trai on Thursday asked the operator to withdraw its new offer in which the company is offering free services for three months as 'complimentary' at Rs. 303.

According to a press statement by the company, "Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE." Adding that "it is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice. The offer will be withdrawn over the next few days."

The company also said that all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.

On March 31, 2017, the telco announced the new " Summer Surprise" offer for its JIO PRIME members in which the company offers three months free services to its Prime Members if they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio's Rs. 303 plan (or any higher value plan). The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July after the expiry of

the complimentary service.

Meanwhile, the company has managed garner over 72 million Jio customers who have signed up for Jio Prime membership as on March 31(the earlier deadline for Prime membership).

However, a recent projection by Moody's Investor Service said Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) could generate revenues of Rs. 21,300 crore for the current fiscal ending March 2018. It added that enrolling 72 million paying subscribers for its telecom services is credit positive.