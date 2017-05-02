TRAI issues consultation paper on network testing before commercial launch

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ( TRAI) has finally issued the consultation paper on 'Network testing before the commercial launch of services'.

It says that DoT requested TRAI to provide its recommendations on testing of a network before the commercial launch of services including enrolment of customers for testing purposes before commercial launch, duration of testing period etc.

"Consultation Paper on 'Network testing before the commercial launch of services' has been released to discuss issues involved, possible solutions and framework to bring clarity on the matter," it added.

It further added that an operator needs to create a sample SIM card for testing the quality of service, which is a good initiative. This process is not meant for testing the network by issuing a SIM card to residents of the country.

However, the present licenses for various services issued by DoT do not mandate any time period for network testing before commercial launch of services by the

licensees.

The industry majors can submit their comments on the consultation paper by May 29, 2017, and counter-comments by June 12, 2017.

It all started after Reliance Jio offers free services for six months, although the services are paid now.

Meanwhile, the company has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.

Since the commencement of services on 5th September 2016, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day. Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 31st March 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the network.