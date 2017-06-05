TRAI launches 3 apps to provide quality of services

With an aim to provide quality of services, speed, and performance, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India today launched three apps.

The three new apps are the MyCall app, My Speed app and ' Do not Disturb( DND 2.0).

The MyCall is an Android application for voice call quality monitoring. The application will help mobile phone users rate their experience about the call quality in real time and will help the telecom regulator to gather customer experience data along wth network data.

Through this app Callers can also provide additional details such as noise or audio delay or mark a call-drop if they believe that is how the call got terminated, TRAI said.

Similarly, the regulator has also launched the new version of MySpeed app that will enable TRAI to obtain test-data from users in all service areas, without any action by the users. The crowdsourced data so collected can be viewed in aggregated form on the interactive map-based portal.

The third one is DND service app will enable smartphone users to register their mobile number under DND to avoid unsolicited commercial communication/telemarketing calls/SMS, the sector regulator said.

Meanwhile, TRAI also updated its website with additional features such as free on-line subscription of TRAI releases, online submission of comments on TRAI consultation papers, the blog with facility for registered users to comment and online registration for participating in 'Open House Discussion'.