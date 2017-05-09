TRAI may start drive test for call drop this month: Report

To check the service quality by telecom operators, Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to start the drive test again this month, PTI reported.

According to the report, "Independent drive tests are going to begin. Actually, there was some gap (problem) which has been removed...they should start probably from this month on," TRAI Chairman R S Sharma. Adding that we were doing drive tests in 11-12 cities, we will be doing it in more cities (this time). This will be different from the operator-assisted tests.

The telecom regulator has conducted of drive test in Amritsar-Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Darjeeling, Sikkim, and Trivandrum.

To recall, the Department of Telecom has also conducted a survey on call drop recently, which says that that problem of call drops is more severe indoors.

"About 2,20,935 subscribers participated in the survey out of which, about 1,38,072 (62.5 percent) subscribers have reported call drops and from the feedback, it has been observed that the problem of call drops is more severe indoors," DOT said.

In order to obtain direct feedback from subscribers, DoT had launched an Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) system in Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Goa on December 23, 2016, which was extended to other states on January 12, 2017, except in Punjab and Manipur.

IVRS system was launched in Punjab and Manipur on March 16, 2017. The ministry said, since the launch of the IVRS system​, over​ ​16 lakh calls have been made to subscribers of all service providers across the country.

According to the data with the department, in addition to the above numbers, ​some ​5529 cases which were not related to call drops but other issues ​such as related to data, roaming, billing, MNP, mobile devices​ etc. were also identified by the TSPs for taking necessary action.