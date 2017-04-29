TRAI receives 5.67 million requests for MNP in Feb

According to the latest data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), since the inception of mobile number portability, it has received 266.73 million requests for the same.

TRAI said that "it has received a total of 5.67 million requests were received for MNP. With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 261.06 million at the end of January-17 to 266.73 million at the end of February-17 to 266.73 million, since the implementation of MNP."

In MNP Zone-I (Northern and Western India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Rajasthan (about 22.49 million) followed by Gujarat (about 19.17 million) and in MNP Zone-II (Southern and Eastern India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Karnataka (about 29.42 million)followed by Andhra Pradesh (about 24.18 million).

The data shows the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,174.80 million at the end of January-17 to 1,188.55 million at the end of February-17, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 1.17 percent similar wireless subscribers has also increased from 1,150.45 million to 1,164.20 million during same period, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 1.19 percent.

It says as, on 28th February 2017, the private access service providers held 91.19 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 8.81 percent.

Meanwhile, as per the reports received from the service providers, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 253.75 Million to 261.31 million during the same period with a monthly growth rate of 2.98 percent.

It said that top five service providers constituted 86.76 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of February-17. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (102.84 million), Bharti Airtel (46.69million), Vodafone (32.06 million), Idea Cellular (24.31 million) and BSNL (20.81 million).