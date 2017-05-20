TRAI receives 6.03 mn requests for MNP in March

According to new data by Telecom Regulator (TRAI), it has received 6.03 million requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in the month of March 2017.

With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 266.73 million at the end of February-17 to 272.76 million at the end of March-17, since the implementation of MNP. The Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) has divided the MNP service into two zones in India- Zone-I, and Zone-II. In Zone-I, regions under Northern and Western India will be covered, and this zone received the highest number of MNP requests compared to Zone-II.

The data said that in Zone -I stand at 136,797,087 and in the Zone-II the regulator has received 135,965,800 MNP requests.

In MNP Zone-I (Northern and Western India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Rajasthan (about 23.00 million) followed by Gujarat (about 19.54 million) while Zone-II (Southern and Eastern India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Karnataka (about 29.91 million) followed by Andhra Pradesh (about 24.64 million).

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has managed to garner 9.29 percent market share as on March 31.

Reliance Jio has 10.86 crore subscribers at the end of March 31, 2017, up from 8.83 percent in February, the telecom operator has added 58.39 lakh subscribers in March. And, now it becomes the fourth largest wireless telecom operator in India.

However, Airtel is still India's telecom major with Rs. 27.3 crore wireless subscribers in March.

As on 31st March 2017, the private access service providers held 91.06 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL and the two PSU access service providers had a market share of only 8.94 percent. The graphical representation of access service provider-wise market share and net additions

in wireless subscriber base.