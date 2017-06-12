TRAI to recommend new norms for global SIM card providers: Report

Telecom Regulator Authority of India ( TRAI) is likely to come up with new regulations for an international SIM card and global calling companies, PTI reported.

According to the report, the telecom regulator had a discussion with players after an SMS-based survey was done by the regulator.

"TRAI will be recommending tighter checks on these companies, including a monitoring mechanism on how much business are they are doing, how many cards are they selling...," a person was quoted by PTI.

The report said that the regulator is likely to recommend norms favoring support refund and compensation to customers in case of service failure during overseas travel.

The regulator had earlier asked international SIM card provider to explain the reason for poor service, service failure, and connectivity problem.

The meeting was attended by a few operators included Matrix, Uniconnect and Oneworld Teleservices.

The report further added that the suggestions given by TRAI will talk about refunds and compensation to customers in case their calling card does not work when they are abroad.